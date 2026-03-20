DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s current price.

DRIO has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered DarioHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

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DarioHealth Stock Down 4.3%

Institutional Trading of DarioHealth

DRIO stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,875. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.08. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 62,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

(Get Free Report)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is a digital health company specializing in chronic disease management through a smartphone-based care platform. Its core solution combines connected devices—such as glucose meters, blood pressure monitors and smart scales—with real-time data analytics and personalized coaching. The platform is designed to support individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, weight management challenges and other cardiometabolic conditions, offering continuous monitoring, tailored insights and behavioral nudges aimed at improving clinical outcomes.

The Dario platform integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver personalized guidance and education.

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