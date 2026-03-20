Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th.

Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $10.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

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Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of DRI stock opened at $203.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $228.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 8.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

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Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden’s restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand’s positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

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