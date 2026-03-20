Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $190.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.96. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

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