DA Davidson Cuts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $30.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.34% from the stock’s current price.

BRZE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

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Braze Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BRZE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 489,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,477. Braze has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $70,964.01. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 209,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,983.92. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 7,391 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $125,129.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,692,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,661,355.69. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,676 shares of company stock worth $1,027,661. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,851,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,793,000 after acquiring an additional 892,635 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Braze by 10.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after purchasing an additional 261,351 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Braze by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,831,000 after purchasing an additional 139,133 shares during the last quarter. Battery Management CORP. raised its holdings in Braze by 70.2% during the third quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,320,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,197,000 after buying an additional 518,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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