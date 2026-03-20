Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR Stock Position Boosted by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,133 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers makes up about 3.3% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,484,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2,024.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 373,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,409,000 after acquiring an additional 356,373 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $29,769,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $29,687,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 197.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,319,000 after purchasing an additional 232,077 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CFR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $137,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,610.42. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $131.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $148.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.05 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

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