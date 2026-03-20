Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Posts Earnings Results

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Crown Place VCT had a negative net margin of 94.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.
Crown Place VCT Stock Performance
Crown Place VCT stock opened at GBX 0.28 on Friday. Crown Place VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 27 and a twelve month high of GBX 30.40. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.10.
About Crown Place VCT
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