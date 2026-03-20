Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Posts Earnings Results

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Crown Place VCT had a negative net margin of 94.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

Crown Place VCT Stock Performance

Crown Place VCT stock opened at GBX 0.28 on Friday. Crown Place VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 27 and a twelve month high of GBX 30.40. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.10.

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Crown Place VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializes in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare technology, information technology, fintech and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The portfolio companies' gross assets must not exceed £15 million ($17.39 million) immediately prior to the investment and £16 million ($18.55 million) immediately thereafter.

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