CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 157.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $428.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of -578.61, a P/E/G ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $425.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total value of $5,082,698.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at $86,571,169.62. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total transaction of $11,916,577.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,024 shares of company stock worth $40,424,241. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about CrowdStrike

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: FedRAMP High authorization for Falcon for XIoT and expanded GovCloud capabilities open mission‑critical federal opportunities, strengthening CrowdStrike’s public‑sector TAM and procurement pathways. Article Title

FedRAMP High authorization for Falcon for XIoT and expanded GovCloud capabilities open mission‑critical federal opportunities, strengthening CrowdStrike’s public‑sector TAM and procurement pathways. Positive Sentiment: Strategic AI partnerships (NVIDIA, EY and others) and focus on Falcon AI Detection & Response position CrowdStrike to capture large AI‑security budgets as enterprises deploy agentic AI. Article Title

Strategic AI partnerships (NVIDIA, EY and others) and focus on Falcon AI Detection & Response position CrowdStrike to capture large AI‑security budgets as enterprises deploy agentic AI. Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike was named a core platform for securing the emerging autonomous AI workforce alongside Okta, reinforcing a long‑term growth narrative tied to AI security demand. Article Title

CrowdStrike was named a core platform for securing the emerging autonomous AI workforce alongside Okta, reinforcing a long‑term growth narrative tied to AI security demand. Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike, AWS and NVIDIA announced startup accelerator finalists (RSAC 2026) — a visibility and partner‑ecosystem signal that can aid channel expansion and product integrations. Article Title

CrowdStrike, AWS and NVIDIA announced startup accelerator finalists (RSAC 2026) — a visibility and partner‑ecosystem signal that can aid channel expansion and product integrations. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada issued an Outperform — supportive for sentiment but not a guaranteed catalyst without material guidance changes. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada issued an Outperform — supportive for sentiment but not a guaranteed catalyst without material guidance changes. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple bullish writeups (Zacks, Yahoo, Seeking Alpha summaries of bullish Substack posts) highlight strong ARR and Falcon adoption, but are commentary rather than new corporate developments. Article Title

Multiple bullish writeups (Zacks, Yahoo, Seeking Alpha summaries of bullish Substack posts) highlight strong ARR and Falcon adoption, but are commentary rather than new corporate developments. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data for March appears to contain anomalies (0 shares / NaN change), so it is not a meaningful driver at present.

Reported short‑interest data for March appears to contain anomalies (0 shares / NaN change), so it is not a meaningful driver at present. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns persist: commentary and screens point to very high trailing/forward multiples (recent articles cite elevated P/E and premium forward P/S), which can amplify downside on any growth miss. Article Title

Valuation concerns persist: commentary and screens point to very high trailing/forward multiples (recent articles cite elevated P/E and premium forward P/S), which can amplify downside on any growth miss. Negative Sentiment: Technical/volume context: the stock is trading below its 200‑day moving average (resistance) and volume today is below average—factors that can pressure the share price when coupled with valuation concerns.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $564.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

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