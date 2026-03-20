Critical Survey: Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) versus Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF)

Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) and Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atos Origin and Airship AI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atos Origin $10.36 billion 0.59 $268.36 million N/A N/A Airship AI $15.32 million 5.16 $29.32 million $0.62 3.71

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atos Origin has higher revenue and earnings than Airship AI.

5.9% of Airship AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.8% of Airship AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atos Origin and Airship AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atos Origin 0 0 0 0 0.00 Airship AI 1 0 0 0 1.00

Airship AI has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 247.83%. Given Airship AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airship AI is more favorable than Atos Origin.

Profitability

This table compares Atos Origin and Airship AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atos Origin N/A N/A N/A Airship AI 191.37% N/A -154.21%

Summary

Airship AI beats Atos Origin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atos Origin

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Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms. The company also provides advance detection and response, data protection and governance, digital workplace security, IoT and OT security, trusted digital identities, and cybersecurity solutions; and infrastructure and foundation services. It serves financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, resources and services, and telecommunication and media industries. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

About Airship AI

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Airship AI Holdings, Inc. offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations. The company was formerly known as Super Simple AI, Inc. and changed its name to Airship AI Holdings, Inc. in March 2023. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

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