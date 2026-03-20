Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.0909.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRBG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corebridge Financial

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 229.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 905,918 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,288,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 51,978 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $36.57.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 1.73%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.68%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) is a publicly traded provider of retirement, life insurance and asset management solutions. Formed from the separation of American International Group’s life and retirement operations, Corebridge focuses on helping individuals, employers and institutions manage retirement income, protect against longevity and mortality risks, and invest long-term savings. The company operates under a unified brand that brings together insurance products and investment capabilities to deliver integrated financial solutions.

Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.