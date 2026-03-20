Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) CEO James Brock Sells 40,760 Shares of Stock

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) CEO James Brock sold 40,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $4,122,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,000. This represents a 28.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Core Natural Resources stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $113.57.

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Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The energy company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.54 million. Core Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 1,290.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 84.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNR shares. Zacks Research downgraded Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Report on CNR

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

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Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

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