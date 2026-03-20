Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $809,491,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $394,010,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zoetis by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,697,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,085 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,578,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zoetis by 342.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,485,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $116.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.88. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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