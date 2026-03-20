Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,231 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 433,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,099,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 548,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,426,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $3,491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,596,931,000 after buying an additional 577,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 86,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,700. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,729 shares of company stock worth $460,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Price Performance
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Key Stories Impacting Starbucks
Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Store traffic and customer engagement trends are improving, supporting the turnaround narrative and giving investors a reason to buy dips. Down Almost 9% in 1 Week, Is This Your Chance to Buy Starbucks Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Wide public coverage and analyst commentary are keeping SBUX in focus; articles summarize the mixed fundamentals and strategic moves but add little new catalyst. What’s Happening With Starbucks Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Guides and buy‑how‑to pieces are out for investors considering SBUX exposure, reflecting steady retail interest rather than a near‑term catalyst. How to Buy Starbucks Stock (SBUX) in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry reports point to growing European coffee demand, a backdrop that supports long‑term category growth even as competitors jockey for share. Europe Coffee Market Share Analysis and Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)
- Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital downgraded SBUX to Sector Perform, citing rising labor investments (>$500M), uncertain margin improvement and elevated investor expectations — a direct negative for near‑term sentiment. RBC Capital downgrades Starbucks (SBUX)
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder activism is pressing the board over labor oversight and valuation, elevating governance risk and potential distraction for management. Shareholder Push Puts Starbucks Board Oversight And Valuation Under Scrutiny
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and outlets flag ongoing labor issues and potential higher labor costs, which could weigh on margins as the chain invests in wages/benefits and store upgrades. Analysts Concerned About Starbucks Labor Issues, Starbucks Stock (NASDAQ:SBUX) Drops
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market pressure — fading hopes of near‑term Fed rate cuts and higher energy prices — is a headwind for growth/equity multiples and risks pressuring SBUX along with the market. Dimming Hopes for Rate Cuts Drag Down U.S. Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Competitors (e.g., Dutch Bros) are boosting loyalty engagement and transaction share, underscoring tougher competitive dynamics in the premium coffee space. Dutch Bros Loyalty Hits 15M Members: Is Engagement Driving Sales?
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.
Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.
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