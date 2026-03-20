Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,231 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 433,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,099,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 548,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,426,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $3,491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,596,931,000 after buying an additional 577,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 86,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,700. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,729 shares of company stock worth $460,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $104.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

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Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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