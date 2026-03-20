Comparing Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) & VaporBrands International (OTCMKTS:VAPR)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) and VaporBrands International (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and VaporBrands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell 1.00% 22.61% 4.18% VaporBrands International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stagwell and VaporBrands International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 4 5 0 2.56 VaporBrands International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stagwell presently has a consensus price target of $7.96, indicating a potential upside of 28.25%. Given Stagwell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stagwell is more favorable than VaporBrands International.

35.6% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Stagwell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.1% of VaporBrands International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stagwell and VaporBrands International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $2.91 billion 0.54 $29.10 million $0.08 77.63 VaporBrands International $90,000.00 28.93 -$1.02 million N/A N/A

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than VaporBrands International.

Volatility and Risk

Stagwell has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VaporBrands International has a beta of 4.8, indicating that its share price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stagwell beats VaporBrands International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

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Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, advance media platform, and media studios; and technology-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About VaporBrands International

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VaporBrands International Inc. operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

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