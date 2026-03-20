Comparing Medical Properties Trust (MPT) and Its Competitors

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) is one of 63 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Medical Properties Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust’s peers have a beta of 1.23, indicating that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -28.50% -5.87% -1.85% Medical Properties Trust Competitors -47.74% -21.48% -0.44%

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 103.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $972.02 million -$277.05 million -10.26 Medical Properties Trust Competitors $485.40 million $5.03 million 26.44

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Medical Properties Trust and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 Medical Properties Trust Competitors 1981 3411 1770 15 1.97

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust peers beat Medical Properties Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

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