Collegium Pharmaceutical’s (COLL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

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Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $50.79.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.16). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The company had revenue of $205.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 49,976 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $2,019,530.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,225.70. This trade represents a 41.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 137.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

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