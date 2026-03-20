Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.9545.

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $769,494.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 165,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,956.84. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.7%

CFG opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $68.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.74.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 15.19%.The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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