China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Posts Earnings Results

China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. China Resources Cement had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.04%.The company had revenue of $844.15 million for the quarter.

China Resources Cement Stock Performance

China Resources Cement stock remained flat at $6.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. China Resources Cement has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

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China Resources Cement Company Profile

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China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: CARCY) is a leading integrated producer of cement and building materials in the People’s Republic of China. As a subsidiary of the state-owned conglomerate China Resources Group, the company focuses on the manufacturing, distribution and sale of cement, clinker and related products. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China Resources Cement leverages its parent’s nationwide infrastructure to support construction and infrastructure development across mainland China.

The company’s core operations encompass the production of Portland cement, blended cement and specialty cements tailored for engineering and construction applications.

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