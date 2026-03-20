Chevron Corporation $CVX Stock Holdings Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.4% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,540,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,478,458,000 after buying an additional 3,454,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,979,255,000 after buying an additional 1,342,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Chevron by 15.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,724,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,528,890,000 after buying an additional 3,007,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Melius Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus set a $203.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $201.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $202.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,217.10. This represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $9,068,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,162.96. This trade represents a 84.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock valued at $196,196,468 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.