Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Bank of America

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $56.43.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CQP

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 115,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,446.48% and a net margin of 27.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,001,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,487,000 after purchasing an additional 206,306 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 41,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,016,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,962,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CQP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership’s business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP’s assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company’s core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.