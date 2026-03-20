Charles Galagher Jeff Purchases 40,000 Shares of ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock

ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Galagher Jeff acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ARKO Trading Up 4.0%

ARKO opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.52 million, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. ARKO Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

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ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. ARKO had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARKO Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARKO Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. ARKO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ARKO by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARKO by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARKO by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 206,061 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARKO in the first quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARKO in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARKO in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARKO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

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Trending Headlines about ARKO

Here are the key news stories impacting ARKO this week:

Positive Sentiment: CFO insider buy — ARKO’s CFO, Charles Galagher Jeff, purchased 40,000 shares at ~$5.07 on March 17th, a ~$202.8k transaction that signals management confidence and often supports near‑term investor sentiment. Insider Trade Alert

CFO insider buy — ARKO’s CFO, Charles Galagher Jeff, purchased 40,000 shares at ~$5.07 on March 17th, a ~$202.8k transaction that signals management confidence and often supports near‑term investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — ARKO declared a $0.03 quarterly dividend (annualized $0.12; ~2.4% yield) to be paid March 20. The payout can attract income‑oriented buyers and supports demand into the ex‑dividend/pay date. (Disclosure: ARKO’s payout ratio is high — see negative section). MarketBeat: ARKO Dividend and Stock Note

Dividend declared — ARKO declared a $0.03 quarterly dividend (annualized $0.12; ~2.4% yield) to be paid March 20. The payout can attract income‑oriented buyers and supports demand into the ex‑dividend/pay date. (Disclosure: ARKO’s payout ratio is high — see negative section). Neutral Sentiment: Earnings EPS beat but revenues slightly miss — ARKO reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter (above consensus of -$0.01) while revenue of $1.79B was a hair below expectations. EPS beat helps sentiment; the revenue miss tempers it. Quarterly Results Summary

Earnings EPS beat but revenues slightly miss — ARKO reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter (above consensus of -$0.01) while revenue of $1.79B was a hair below expectations. EPS beat helps sentiment; the revenue miss tempers it. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / media pieces — Recent Zacks pieces discuss ARKO’s valuation and a possible technical reversal after a recent pullback; these are informational and may encourage short‑term traders but don’t represent formal rating changes. Zacks: Value Stock Analysis Zacks: Technical Reversal Case

Analyst / media pieces — Recent Zacks pieces discuss ARKO’s valuation and a possible technical reversal after a recent pullback; these are informational and may encourage short‑term traders but don’t represent formal rating changes. Neutral Sentiment: Local market commentary (Ghana) — ARKO’s Ghana operations commented that removal of a GH₵1 levy won’t automatically lower pump prices, a reminder of local pricing dynamics that can affect margins in specific markets. MyJoyOnline: Ghana Pump Price Commentary

Local market commentary (Ghana) — ARKO’s Ghana operations commented that removal of a GH₵1 levy won’t automatically lower pump prices, a reminder of local pricing dynamics that can affect margins in specific markets. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data appears to be reporting errors — multiple filings show “0 shares” / NaN for March short interest and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover figure, which likely reflects a data issue rather than true zero short interest; this reduces the reliability of any short‑squeeze narratives.

Short‑interest data appears to be reporting errors — multiple filings show “0 shares” / NaN for March short interest and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover figure, which likely reflects a data issue rather than true zero short interest; this reduces the reliability of any short‑squeeze narratives. Negative Sentiment: Balance‑sheet and payout concerns — ARKO carries a high debt‑to‑equity ratio (~4.0) and a reported payout ratio near 85.7%. Those metrics increase risk sensitivity to margin pressure or fuel volatilities and may limit multiple expansion despite positive headlines. MarketBeat: Financials & Ratios

ARKO Company Profile

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ARKO Corp (NASDAQ: ARKO) is a downstream energy and convenience retail company based in Matthews, North Carolina. The company’s core operations encompass fuel supply, distribution and retailing through a network of terminals, independent dealer locations and company-operated convenience stores. ARKO’s fuel offerings include branded and unbranded gasoline and diesel, as well as lubricants and other petroleum products marketed under various regional and private labels.

In its retail segment, ARKO operates a portfolio of convenience stores under the Kangaroo Express banner, serving on-site customers with fuel, grab-and-go food items, beverages and everyday household essentials.

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