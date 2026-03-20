Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,117.23. This represents a 61.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 135,950 shares of company stock valued at $94,327,990 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $765.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.50.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $688.01 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $789.81. The stock has a market cap of $320.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $700.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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