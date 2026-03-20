Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Bought by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $22,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $14,391,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Capital One Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $179.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.74 and a 200-day moving average of $219.63. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,459.25. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,693,836.16. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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