Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$35.30 and last traded at C$35.39, with a volume of 117060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.79.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAR.UN

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of C$243.30 million for the quarter.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

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Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, or CAPREIT, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of multiunit residential rental properties located near major urban centers across Canada. The company’s real estate portfolio is mainly composed of apartments and townhouses situated near public amenities. Most of CAPREIT’s holdings are aimed towards the midtier and luxury markets in terms of demographic segments. The company derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from leasing its properties to tenants.

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