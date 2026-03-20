Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Purchased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,618,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,314,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,866,739,000 after buying an additional 731,788 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 914.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,746,000 after buying an additional 622,934 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,663,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,669,000 after acquiring an additional 499,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

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Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.8%

CDNS opened at $287.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.66. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,032,115.86. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,874.10. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,185 shares of company stock valued at $963,238 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Oppenheimer upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 target price on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.50.

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Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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