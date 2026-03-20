Brookline Cap M Comments on IceCure Medical FY2026 Earnings

IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Cap M reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of IceCure Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Brookline Cap M analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Brookline Cap M also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

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IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 221.04% and a negative net margin of 445.61%.

ICCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded IceCure Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IceCure Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICCM

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICCM opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.29. IceCure Medical has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IceCure Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IceCure Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IceCure Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting IceCure Medical

Here are the key news stories impacting IceCure Medical this week:

Positive Sentiment: New clinical data: IceCure flagged a PLOS One paper showing its ProSense cryoablation therapy was effective for breast fibroadenomas — a positive efficacy signal that can support product adoption and future sales growth if followed by broader studies or regulatory/commercial progress. Article Title

New clinical data: IceCure flagged a PLOS One paper showing its ProSense cryoablation therapy was effective for breast fibroadenomas — a positive efficacy signal that can support product adoption and future sales growth if followed by broader studies or regulatory/commercial progress. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available: The Q4 2025 earnings call transcript (posted on MSN) provides management commentary and operational detail investors can use to assess execution and cadence of clinical/commercial initiatives. No new guidance was attached to these analyst notes. Article Title

Earnings call transcript available: The Q4 2025 earnings call transcript (posted on MSN) provides management commentary and operational detail investors can use to assess execution and cadence of clinical/commercial initiatives. No new guidance was attached to these analyst notes. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts from Brookline Cap M: Brookline reduced EPS forecasts across multiple years (FY2026–FY2029/FY2028), cutting FY2026 to ($0.12) from ($0.06), FY2027 to ($0.09) from $0.08, FY2028 to ($0.04) from $0.11, and trimming FY2029 to $0.08 (from $0.26). Brookline also issued quarterly FY2026 estimates (each quarter at ($0.03)). These revisions materially lower near‑term profitability expectations and likely explain downward pressure on the share price. (MarketBeat summary link) Article Title

About IceCure Medical

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IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) is a clinical-stage medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of proprietary cryoablation systems for the treatment of tumors and other pathological tissues. The company’s core technology employs a unique liquid-nitrogen-based platform to deliver rapid cooling through fine-gauge cryoprobes, enabling precise and minimally invasive tissue ablation under imaging guidance. IceCure’s lead product, ProSense, is designed to offer a single-probe approach that can be deployed in an outpatient setting, reducing procedure time and patient recovery periods.

Originally founded in Israel, IceCure Medical obtained its first CE mark for the treatment of benign breast tumors and fibroadenomas in 2017.

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