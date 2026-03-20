Brookline Cap M Comments on IceCure Medical FY2026 Earnings

IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Cap M reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of IceCure Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Brookline Cap M analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Brookline Cap M also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 221.04% and a negative net margin of 445.61%.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICCM
IceCure Medical Stock Performance
Shares of ICCM opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.29. IceCure Medical has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IceCure Medical
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IceCure Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IceCure Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting IceCure Medical
Here are the key news stories impacting IceCure Medical this week:
- Positive Sentiment: New clinical data: IceCure flagged a PLOS One paper showing its ProSense cryoablation therapy was effective for breast fibroadenomas — a positive efficacy signal that can support product adoption and future sales growth if followed by broader studies or regulatory/commercial progress. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available: The Q4 2025 earnings call transcript (posted on MSN) provides management commentary and operational detail investors can use to assess execution and cadence of clinical/commercial initiatives. No new guidance was attached to these analyst notes. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts from Brookline Cap M: Brookline reduced EPS forecasts across multiple years (FY2026–FY2029/FY2028), cutting FY2026 to ($0.12) from ($0.06), FY2027 to ($0.09) from $0.08, FY2028 to ($0.04) from $0.11, and trimming FY2029 to $0.08 (from $0.26). Brookline also issued quarterly FY2026 estimates (each quarter at ($0.03)). These revisions materially lower near‑term profitability expectations and likely explain downward pressure on the share price. (MarketBeat summary link) Article Title
About IceCure Medical
IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) is a clinical-stage medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of proprietary cryoablation systems for the treatment of tumors and other pathological tissues. The company’s core technology employs a unique liquid-nitrogen-based platform to deliver rapid cooling through fine-gauge cryoprobes, enabling precise and minimally invasive tissue ablation under imaging guidance. IceCure’s lead product, ProSense, is designed to offer a single-probe approach that can be deployed in an outpatient setting, reducing procedure time and patient recovery periods.
Originally founded in Israel, IceCure Medical obtained its first CE mark for the treatment of benign breast tumors and fibroadenomas in 2017.
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