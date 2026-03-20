British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. British Smaller Companies VCT2 had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 70.20%.
British Smaller Companies VCT2 Price Performance
LON:BSC opened at GBX 51.50 on Friday. British Smaller Companies VCT2 has a twelve month low of GBX 49 and a twelve month high of GBX 54.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of -0.01.
About British Smaller Companies VCT2
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