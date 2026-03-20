British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. British Smaller Companies VCT2 had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 70.20%.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Price Performance

LON:BSC opened at GBX 51.50 on Friday. British Smaller Companies VCT2 has a twelve month low of GBX 49 and a twelve month high of GBX 54.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of -0.01.

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About British Smaller Companies VCT2

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British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities. It seeks to invest in firms that have protectable technologies, business services, manufacturing and industrial services, healthcare, software, Information Technology, telecommunications, retail and brands.

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