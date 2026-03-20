Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 45218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on BRSL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brightstar Lottery from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brightstar Lottery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Brightstar Lottery in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brightstar Lottery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRSL
Brightstar Lottery Price Performance
Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter. Brightstar Lottery had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.
Brightstar Lottery Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Brightstar Lottery’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,388,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Brightstar Lottery during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,255,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Brightstar Lottery during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,012,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brightstar Lottery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,541,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brightstar Lottery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.
Brightstar Lottery Company Profile
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
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