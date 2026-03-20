Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSX. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.98. 5,333,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,283,375. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $67.56 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,199,395,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,655,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,459 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,660,000 after buying an additional 3,671,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $280,735,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

More Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating and kept a $97 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction that BSX has meaningful upside from current levels; this supports investor confidence despite recent headlines. Needham Buy Rating

Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating and kept a $97 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction that BSX has meaningful upside from current levels; this supports investor confidence despite recent headlines. Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific is highlighted as a defensive, high‑rated healthcare stock in sector commentaries, which can attract risk‑averse investors during broader market volatility. Barchart Healthcare Pick

Boston Scientific is highlighted as a defensive, high‑rated healthcare stock in sector commentaries, which can attract risk‑averse investors during broader market volatility. Positive Sentiment: Product portfolio expansion continues: Boston Scientific’s sacral neuromodulation (SNM) addition broadens its European urology offering, supporting longer‑term growth drivers beyond the device issues. SNM Portfolio Expansion

Product portfolio expansion continues: Boston Scientific’s sacral neuromodulation (SNM) addition broadens its European urology offering, supporting longer‑term growth drivers beyond the device issues. Neutral Sentiment: Truist trimmed its price target from $95 to $92 but kept a Buy rating — a modest downgrade that tempers upside expectations but maintains institutional support. Truist Lowers PT

Truist trimmed its price target from $95 to $92 but kept a Buy rating — a modest downgrade that tempers upside expectations but maintains institutional support. Neutral Sentiment: UBS and other broker commentary show lowered expectations in some research notes, adding caution to the investment thesis but not prompting unanimous downgrades. UBS Lowers Expectations

UBS and other broker commentary show lowered expectations in some research notes, adding caution to the investment thesis but not prompting unanimous downgrades. Negative Sentiment: Numerous law firms have filed or issued investor alerts about securities‑class‑action litigation tied to disclosures between July 23, 2025 and Feb 3, 2026, and they remind investors of a May 4 lead‑plaintiff deadline — increasing legal risk, potential liability, and headline volatility. Shareholder Alert / Class Action Notices

Numerous law firms have filed or issued investor alerts about securities‑class‑action litigation tied to disclosures between July 23, 2025 and Feb 3, 2026, and they remind investors of a May 4 lead‑plaintiff deadline — increasing legal risk, potential liability, and headline volatility. Negative Sentiment: The New York Times reported internal tests showing battery issues with pacemakers that Boston Scientific had flagged, suggesting the company may have known of problems earlier than previously disclosed — a reputational and legal overhang. NYT Pacemaker Battery Report

The New York Times reported internal tests showing battery issues with pacemakers that Boston Scientific had flagged, suggesting the company may have known of problems earlier than previously disclosed — a reputational and legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Boston Scientific amended its Accolade pacemaker recall to cover a larger affected population (now ~1.6M devices), expanding potential remediation costs and operational disruption. Recall Amendment

Boston Scientific amended its Accolade pacemaker recall to cover a larger affected population (now ~1.6M devices), expanding potential remediation costs and operational disruption. Negative Sentiment: On short‑term market flows Boston Scientific underperformed peers and broader health‑care indices during recent sessions, reflecting pullback pressure from the recall and litigation headlines. Market Underperformance

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.