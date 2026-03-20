Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 10.2% – Here’s Why

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $148.06 and last traded at $149.6510. Approximately 15,720,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 11,728,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.69.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BE. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.43. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $3,088,328.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at $29,502,176.85. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Pinkus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $207,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,904.20. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 354,682 shares of company stock valued at $59,047,182 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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