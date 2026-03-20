Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives $2.13 Average PT from Analysts

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.95.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

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Blink Charging Stock Down 5.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BLNK stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 1,256.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,667,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 6,175,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,708,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 282,515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,553,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 67.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,364,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 956,556 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth about $1,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

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Blink Charging Co is a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, offering a nationwide network of charging stations and related software services. The company designs, develops and markets Level 2 AC and DC fast charging equipment, as well as a cloud-based management platform that enables real-time monitoring, analytics and payment processing. Its integrated approach addresses the needs of commercial, residential and fleet customers looking to deploy EV infrastructure.

Blink’s product portfolio includes a suite of charging stations suitable for parking garages, retail locations, hospitality venues and multiunit dwellings.

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