BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

BioStem Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BSEM opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of -0.33. BioStem Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

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BioStem Technologies Company Profile

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BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases. The company is also engages in the repackaging and distribution of active pharmaceutical ingredients and other pharmaceutical compounding supplies; and develops and markets nutraceutical products under the Dr.

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