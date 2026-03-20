BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
BioStem Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BSEM opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of -0.33. BioStem Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.
BioStem Technologies Company Profile
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