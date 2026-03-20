Bing Xue Sells 2,408 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) EVP Bing Xue sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $52,783.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,791.52. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, January 15th, Bing Xue sold 737 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $16,530.91.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

AOSL opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $643.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.99. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $33.01.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 86.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,109,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 514,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,012,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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