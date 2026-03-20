Benjamin Looker Sells 5,708 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPRGet Free Report) insider Benjamin Looker sold 5,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $15,411.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 679,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,239.60. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Looker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 20th, Benjamin Looker sold 1,689 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $4,864.32.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $667.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,950,000. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 43.6% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 9,954,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,104 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,078,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,975,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 678,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 248,648 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ESPR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, low–density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)–lowering therapies. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule compounds designed to address atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by targeting cholesterol biosynthesis pathways. Esperion seeks to provide novel treatment options for patients who require additional LDL-C reduction beyond what is achieved with statins or who are statin-intolerant.

The company’s lead products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), an oral adenosine triphosphate–citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor approved by the U.S.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

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