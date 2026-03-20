Benjamin Looker Sells 5,708 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Looker sold 5,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $15,411.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 679,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,239.60. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Looker also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, January 20th, Benjamin Looker sold 1,689 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $4,864.32.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $667.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,950,000. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 43.6% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 9,954,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,104 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,078,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,975,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 678,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 248,648 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ESPR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, low–density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)–lowering therapies. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule compounds designed to address atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by targeting cholesterol biosynthesis pathways. Esperion seeks to provide novel treatment options for patients who require additional LDL-C reduction beyond what is achieved with statins or who are statin-intolerant.

The company’s lead products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), an oral adenosine triphosphate–citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor approved by the U.S.

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