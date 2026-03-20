Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Announces Earnings Results

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13, FiscalAI reports.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.4%

BRNS stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.63.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barinthus Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) by 115.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

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