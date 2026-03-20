Barclays Downgrades Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Hold

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Progressive from $303.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore restated a “negative” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, February 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

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Progressive Trading Up 0.6%

Insider Activity at Progressive

Shares of PGR opened at $202.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Progressive has a 1-year low of $197.92 and a 1-year high of $289.96. The stock has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.44.

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $745,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,776. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $336,973.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.10. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,417 shares of company stock worth $2,357,289. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Progressive by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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