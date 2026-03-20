Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Trading Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report) were down 15% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.51 and last traded at GBX 0.51. Approximately 615,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,244,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60.

Arkle Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.43.

Arkle Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp. at the Stonepark Zinc Project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arkle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.