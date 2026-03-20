Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 20th (ACQ, BMO, CFW, CVE, DHX, IFP, POW, SMCI, SPIR, STOK)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 20th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) was downgraded by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$34.00.

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Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underperform rating.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

was upgraded by analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.25.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was downgraded by analysts at Gerdes Energy Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) was upgraded by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$73.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$69.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$74.00 target price on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.50 to $14.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $36.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) was downgraded by analysts at Ventum Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Ventum Financial currently has C$4.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.00.

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