Analysts Set The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target at $42.91

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.9412.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cannonball Research raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $3,131,112.60. Following the sale, the director owned 1,946 shares in the company, valued at $59,255.70. This represents a 98.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2,382.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $28,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trade Desk Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ TTD opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $846.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 15.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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