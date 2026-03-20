Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, April 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.

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Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 1.0%

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.97. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.48 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.46%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,256,000 after buying an additional 39,478 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,925,000 after acquiring an additional 56,852 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 196,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,533 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through its principal subsidiary, Ameris Bank, the company offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small businesses, middle market companies and agricultural customers. Its core business lines encompass deposit services, lending solutions, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, insurance products and wealth management.

Ameris Bancorp operates a network of branches and loan production offices across the southeastern United States, including Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

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