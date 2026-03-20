American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.5313.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

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American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 24.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Goldberg acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 36,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,983.90. This represents a 5.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,408. This trade represents a 3.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $183,684 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 158,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,715,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,798,000 after purchasing an additional 246,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,506,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,335,000 after buying an additional 485,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 910,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,270,000 after buying an additional 106,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

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American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Further Reading

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