Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Insider Mark Raguz Acquires 1,000 Shares

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Raguz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$854,370.60. This represents a 4.94% increase in their position.

Mark Raguz also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, January 30th, Mark Raguz acquired 1,160 shares of Altius Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,891.60.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

TSE:ALS opened at C$41.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 15.11 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.68. Altius Minerals Co. has a 1-year low of C$22.27 and a 1-year high of C$49.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.06 million for the quarter. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 614.83% and a return on equity of 41.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.3509869 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALS shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$39.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$45.50 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.83.

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About Altius Minerals

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Altius’s strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with global growth trends including increasing electricity-based market share within energy usage, global infrastructure build and refurbishment growth, increased EAF based steelmaking, steadily increasing agricultural fertilizer requirements and the enhanced appetite for financial asset diversification through precious metals ownership.

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