Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

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Alaska Air Group Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE ALK traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,054. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 14,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $794,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,887.95. The trade was a 41.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,371,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,995.55. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,569. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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