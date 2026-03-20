Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CJS Securities upgraded Alamo Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $163.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $156.29 and a twelve month high of $233.29.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.36). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.47%.The company had revenue of $373.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nina C. Grooms sold 499 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $87,419.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,240.36. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Paul Hureau acquired 460 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.40 per share, with a total value of $75,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,986.40. This represents a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 3,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

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