Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49), FiscalAI reports.

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1%

ACRV stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.79.

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Insider Transactions at Acrivon Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Peter Blume-Jensen acquired 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $82,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,095,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,895.28. This trade represents a 2.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 67,832 shares of company stock worth $114,534. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

ACRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

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Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of stapled peptide therapeutics for the treatment of RAS-driven cancers. Its proprietary platform is designed to enhance the stability, cell permeability and target specificity of peptide molecules, enabling the disruption of protein–protein interactions that are traditionally challenging to inhibit with small-molecule drugs or biologics.

The company’s lead development candidate is a hydrocarbon-stapled peptide selectively targeting the KRAS G12C mutation, currently in early clinical trials.

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