Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AKR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AKR

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of AKR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 489,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,593. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 217.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $104.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.19 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,939,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,783,000 after buying an additional 114,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,450,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,802,000 after buying an additional 632,722 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,553 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,755,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,147,000 after acquiring an additional 717,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia’s portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.