AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $207.60 and last traded at $208.4740. Approximately 8,587,922 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 7,091,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.76.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

AbbVie Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $361.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.22%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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