8,643 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Acquired by Stillwater Wealth Management Group

Stillwater Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $328.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.63 and a 200-day moving average of $374.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.63 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rollout of Pro digital platform and AI project‑management tools — HD is expanding its Pro digital experience to give contractors a unified workspace, automation and AI features aimed at improving productivity, stickiness and repeat business. This could help improve professional customer retention and margin mix over time. Article Title

Rollout of Pro digital platform and AI project‑management tools — HD is expanding its Pro digital experience to give contractors a unified workspace, automation and AI features aimed at improving productivity, stickiness and repeat business. This could help improve professional customer retention and margin mix over time. Positive Sentiment: Marketing push tied to FIFA World Cup 2026 — Partnership with David Beckham and related sweepstakes/promotions aim to drive seasonal backyard and outdoor living demand, which can boost traffic and average ticket in spring/summer. Article Title

Marketing push tied to FIFA World Cup 2026 — Partnership with David Beckham and related sweepstakes/promotions aim to drive seasonal backyard and outdoor living demand, which can boost traffic and average ticket in spring/summer. Positive Sentiment: Brick‑and‑mortar expansion — Announced plan to open 12 U.S. stores in 2026, adding ~1.6M+ sq. ft., supporting long‑term growth of store footprint and sales capacity. Article Title

Brick‑and‑mortar expansion — Announced plan to open 12 U.S. stores in 2026, adding ~1.6M+ sq. ft., supporting long‑term growth of store footprint and sales capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain mixed — Coverage shows conflicting views on consumer cyclical names including HD; market opinion is not uniform, leaving potential for upgrades/downgrades to move the stock. Article Title

Analysts remain mixed — Coverage shows conflicting views on consumer cyclical names including HD; market opinion is not uniform, leaving potential for upgrades/downgrades to move the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Battery recycling coverage — Stories note growing battery recycling markets where HD sells batteries, but this is peripheral to core home improvement revenue and not an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Battery recycling coverage — Stories note growing battery recycling markets where HD sells batteries, but this is peripheral to core home improvement revenue and not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Share‑price reassessment after recent weakness — Coverage highlights a 7‑ and 30‑day decline and questions over whether HD at current levels is fairly valued given softer comps; that narrative is prompting short‑term selling pressure. Article Title

Share‑price reassessment after recent weakness — Coverage highlights a 7‑ and 30‑day decline and questions over whether HD at current levels is fairly valued given softer comps; that narrative is prompting short‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put‑option activity — Elevated put buying indicates increased bearish positioning and hedging by traders, which can amplify downside moves and volatility.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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