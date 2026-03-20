78,329 Shares in Energy Transfer LP $ET Acquired by Henson Edgewater Management LLC

Henson Edgewater Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Energy Transfer accounts for about 0.8% of Henson Edgewater Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $264,309,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,651,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,332,492,000 after buying an additional 3,366,734 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,353,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,139,000 after buying an additional 1,825,391 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,862,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $992,923,000 after buying an additional 1,773,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2,687.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,791,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,477,000 after buying an additional 1,727,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.74%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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