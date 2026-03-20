78,329 Shares in Energy Transfer LP $ET Acquired by Henson Edgewater Management LLC

Henson Edgewater Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Energy Transfer accounts for about 0.8% of Henson Edgewater Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $264,309,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,651,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,332,492,000 after buying an additional 3,366,734 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,353,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,139,000 after buying an additional 1,825,391 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,862,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $992,923,000 after buying an additional 1,773,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2,687.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,791,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,477,000 after buying an additional 1,727,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
More Energy Transfer News
Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple Seeking Alpha pieces highlight ET’s 7%+ distribution yield, multi-year growth capex and fee-based cash flows that support mid-single-digit EBITDA growth and distribution coverage—arguments that underpin a buy-and-hold income case. Energy Transfer: Strong Yield Backed By Growth, Not Harvesting
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst-style deep dive noting a “symphony of catalysts” (LNG demand, AI-related gas demand, conservative leverage targets) that support a 7%+ forward yield and potential distribution growth. Energy Transfer: Symphony Of Catalysts Powering A 7%+ Yield
- Positive Sentiment: Another Seeking Alpha piece underscores ET’s “irreplaceable” midstream cash flows, $5.2B growth capital plan for 2026 and forecasted adjusted EBITDA growth—supportive for distributions and organic throughput upside. Energy Transfer: Strong Irreplaceable Cash Flow
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts show relative bullishness: a consensus “Moderate Buy” from published analyst commentary, reinforcing demand from institutional coverage. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Positive Sentiment: Price-target revisions continued upward after earnings; Morgan Stanley raised its ET target from $19 to $21, signaling improving analyst expectations even if ratings stayed unchanged. A Month After Energy Transfer (ET) Earnings, Analysts Continue Upward Price Target Revisions
- Positive Sentiment: Macro-oriented coverage (The Motley Fool) lists ET among pipeline names that could benefit from higher oil prices and stronger U.S. gas/export demand—supportive for long-term throughput and distribution resilience. The Iran War Means $100 Oil, and These Pipeline Stocks Are the Safest Income Play in Energy Today
- Positive Sentiment: Another Fool piece names ET as a durable, high‑yield midstream holding in a buy list—reinforces retail/income investor interest. 3 of the Best Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks quick note reports ET’s intraday rise as markets dipped, a market-driven price move rather than new company-specific fundamentals. Energy Transfer LP (ET) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks also flags that ET has underperformed peers over the past month—costs and weaker commodity prices are pressuring near-term earnings despite stable volumes and fee-based revenues. Energy Transfer Underperforms Industry in a Month: What to Do Now?
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer Price Performance
ET opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $19.30.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.74%.
Energy Transfer Profile
Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.
Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.
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