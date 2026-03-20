5,359 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Acquired by GK Wealth Management LLC

GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,359 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTMI. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 66.4% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TTM Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of TTMI opened at $97.08 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $763.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $113.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTMI

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,621 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,019.48. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $1,707,216.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 855,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,902,477.02. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 105,150 shares of company stock worth $9,900,522 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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