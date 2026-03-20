4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Issues Earnings Results

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.96, FiscalAI reports. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 164.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.86 million.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

FDMT stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $513.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.99.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDMT. Barclays started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

4D Molecular Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting 4D Molecular Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue materially beat expectations — reported EPS $0.43 vs. consensus ~($0.53) and revenue $85.09M vs. $30.86M expected, signaling stronger commercial performance than feared. Zacks: Q4 Results

Q4 earnings and revenue materially beat expectations — reported EPS $0.43 vs. consensus ~($0.53) and revenue $85.09M vs. $30.86M expected, signaling stronger commercial performance than feared. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $35 and assigned an “outperform” rating, providing a high upside thesis that can attract momentum buyers. Benzinga: RBC PT Raise

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $35 and assigned an “outperform” rating, providing a high upside thesis that can attract momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26 price target, reinforcing analyst support for the shares. Benzinga: Chardan Reaffirmation

Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26 price target, reinforcing analyst support for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Company press release outlining full‑year 2025 financial results, operational highlights and expected upcoming milestones provides an updated roadmap that may support continued upside if clinical/commercial milestones are achieved. GlobeNewswire: FY2025 Results & Milestones

Company press release outlining full‑year 2025 financial results, operational highlights and expected upcoming milestones provides an updated roadmap that may support continued upside if clinical/commercial milestones are achieved. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest notices in mid‑March show anomalous/zero reported short shares (entries list 0 shares and NaN changes), which is ambiguous and unlikely to be driving meaningful short‑squeeze dynamics at this time.

Short‑interest notices in mid‑March show anomalous/zero reported short shares (entries list 0 shares and NaN changes), which is ambiguous and unlikely to be driving meaningful short‑squeeze dynamics at this time. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, underlying metrics remain mixed: 4DMT reported a very large negative net margin and negative return on equity, and some analysts still expect negative full‑year EPS. These fundamentals keep valuation and profitability risks on the table. Press Release / Financials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D’s pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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